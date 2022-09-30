GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 3, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Marble Falls City Council
4 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- no regular agenda items are listed, and the meeting is two hours earlier than usual
- city manager will report on National Night Out, which is the same evening as the council meeting
- consent agenda items include an amended order designating a substandard building at 507 Avenue S and approval of an agreement with Industrial Frigo USA Inc. for the winter ice skating rink
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
510 Highland Drive Suite A, Highland Haven
- possible increase in solid waste service fees
- review of water systems
- review of drainage issues
- zebra mussel presentation
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the EDC’s webpage for more information.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.