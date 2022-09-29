Granite Shoals discusses charter review and parkland sale, honors 10-year-old

Granite Shoals resident Katlyn Campbell, 10, received the John F. Ortis Community Service Award for bringing attention to a classmate in need during the 2021 holiday season. Police Chief John Ortis (left), for whom the award is named, posed for a photo with Katlyn and her father, Fire Chief Tim Campbell. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Granite Shoals City Council formed a charter review commission tasked with amending the city charter and discussed developments on selling a portion of parkland to private owners during its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27. Also at the meeting, 10-year-old Katlyn Campbell was presented with the John F. Ortis Community Service Award.

Charter review commission

The 10 commission members will have six months to review the city’s charter and propose changes to the council. The council will then decide which changes to put on the May 2023 ballot for voter approval.

The charter is akin to a constitution for Granite Shoals and can be reviewed and adjusted every two years with a review commission, explained City Attorney Joshua Katz.

“(The commission’s) task is to read our charter, decide what works and what doesn’t,” Katz told DailyTrib.com. “They’ll take input from the community and have public meetings when they convene, take input from the council, I might have some ideas, and they’ll really hash it out.”

According to Katz, charter adjustments are limited by state law and other legal parameters.

The council named Granite Shoals resident Libby Edwards commission chairwoman. She proposed a charter review to the council during a regular meeting earlier this year.

“I believe it’s the right thing to do to keep the city current,” Edwards said.

Serving on the commission with Edwards are Jeffery Kahl, Kiel Arnone, Susan Bushart, Lisa Crane, Pat Bradshaw, Michele Landfield, Greg Schuller, Keith Dunger, and Peter Hutnick. Michael Berg is alternate.

Lot 51

The council also discussed the future of Lot 51, a 0.14-acre portion of parkland behind the Cedarhill Drive home of Yvett and Corby Daughtrey, who want to purchase it. The lot is technically part Timberhill Park, which lies across a canal on Lake LBJ.

Lot 51 is only accessible by water or crossing private property. The council has discussed its potential sale, lease, or maintenance in almost every meeting since February.

Council members, city code enforcement officials, Police Chief John Ortis, and Fire Chief Tim Campbell visited the lot earlier in the week to inspect a city-owned structure on the property, determining it was not dilapidated, just in disrepair. The structure has been a point of contention between the city and the Daughtreys, who believe it should be removed by the city if they are not allowed to purchase the property.

Councilor Steve Hougen proposed the city move forward on getting an accurate appraisal of the property that reflects its limited location and lack of access.

“The reality of the thing is that property is of no material value to anybody except the residents at 507 (Cedarhill Drive),” Hougen said.

Interim City Manager Peggy Smith said she is working with an appraiser to determine the value. Discussion or possible action on Lot 51 will be on the agenda for the council’s next meeting, which is Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

Community service award

Last holiday season, Katlyn Campbell noticed a young classmate and his brothers being teased over their tattered shoes and clothes. She went to her mother, Amanda Lewis, about how to help.

“He was being teased about his shoes because the whole bottoms were coming off,” said Katlyn when asked why she insisted on helping the boy.

Katlyn’s father, Fire Chief Tim Campbell, and stepfather police Sgt. Chad Taliaferro teamed up to help the classmate and his family. With assistance from the Granite Shoals Fire Department, Granite Shoals Police Officers Association, and local donors, they raised enough money and manpower to purchase new clothes and shoes for the family as well as Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas presents, new appliances, and extensive housework.

According to Katlyn’s mother, the act of kindness is not out of the ordinary for the girl. She volunteers, bakes cookies for first responders, and plans to raise money selling lemonade to buy her school a mascot costume.

“I’m telling you that girl has a heart of gold,” Lewis told DailyTrib.com.

The award was created in 2017 by then-Police Chief Gary Boshears and first given to Ortis for his community service efforts. Katlyn is the first person not a member of the police department to receive the award.

“This young lady’s attention to detail with this family allowed the police department and fire department and also members of this community to help this family out through Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Ortis said to a full audience at City Hall.

