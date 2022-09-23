GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 26, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Sept. 26

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

approve new 2022-23 fiscal year Commissioners Court dates

ratify revised USDA lease agreement

approve design build services proposed by Riley Mountain for five capital improvement facilities

approve line-item transfer of $26,000 from non-departmental to sheriff’s budget for inmate housing

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the commission’s webpage for more information.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the Commissioners Court webpage for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Friday, Sept. 30

10 a.m. special meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion of capital improvement

discussion of academic monitoring

discussion of district-wide intruder detection audit report findings

editor@thepicayune.com