GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 26, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, Sept. 26
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- approve new 2022-23 fiscal year Commissioners Court dates
- ratify revised USDA lease agreement
- approve design build services proposed by Riley Mountain for five capital improvement facilities
- approve line-item transfer of $26,000 from non-departmental to sheriff’s budget for inmate housing
Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the commission’s webpage for more information.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the Commissioners Court webpage for more information.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Friday, Sept. 30
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
10 a.m. special meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- discussion of capital improvement
- discussion of academic monitoring
- discussion of district-wide intruder detection audit report findings