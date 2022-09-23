Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23.

“Sam was a valuable leader in the department and dedicated to serving his community,” Marble Falls Fire Chief Russell Sander said in a Friday media release. “Most importantly, he was a friend. His passing leaves a huge hole in our family. He will be missed, but we will never forget him.”

The procession is expected to start at about 3 p.m. Friday from University Boulevard in Round Rock and travel Texas 130 to Texas 71 and U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, ending at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281. Anyone wanting to pay their respects to Stacks is welcome to line the roadway along the route, Marble Falls Fire Rescue said in a social media post.

Serving with Marble Falls Fire Rescue since January 2005, Stacks was elevated to captain before being named fire marshal of Burnet County Emergency Services District No. 9 in December 2019. He was named chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue in June 2021.

With more than 25 years of service, the veteran firefighter was shared between the two entities.

“Everyone at Spicewood Fire Rescue is shocked and saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of Chief Stacks,” said Karen Bruett, commissioner and vice president of ESD No. 9. “His presence and leadership will be missed in Spicewood and in Marble Falls. He was a wonderful human being and a dedicated public servant. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Known for his big heart and gruff exterior, Stacks was a U.S. Navy veteran, a member of First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls, an active participant in Boy Scouts Troop 284, and a member of the Blazing Star Masonic Lodge.

According to friends, Stacks loved to barbecue and served as a mentor and teacher for many in the local emergency services community.

“Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city,” according to a city of Marble Falls media release Friday.

Stacks was also instrumental in a major Spicewood fire station remodel in June.

While only knowing him professionally, Burnet County Judge James Oakley was saddened by the loss of “a great man.”

“He was a great public servant within the emergency response world,” Oakley said. “He was a friendly, familiar face that you could always rely on in our area. He always had a helping hand.”

Funeral details are unknown at this time. This story will be updated once more information is obtained.

