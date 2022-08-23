BIZ: Save the World has new owners

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Save the World Brewing Company founders Quynh and Dave Rathkamp sold their brewery to Brittany and Evan Legarde on Aug. 12. File photo

Save the World Brewing Company founders Quynh and Dave Rathkamp announced the sale of their philanthropic brewery to Brittany and Evan Legarde on Aug. 12.

Humanitarian to its core, the Marble Falls microbrewery made headlines when it announced it would donate all excess profits to charitable causes.

Since opening in 2014, the brewery has made good on that promise— donating over $250,000 of profits to various charities, including Food for the Hungry, Meals on Wheels, and Highland Lakes Habitat for Humanity.

The establishment has also served as a fundraising venue for numerous local charities such as the Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the microbrewery traded beer for face masks and made hand sanitizer for the community.

The following year, Save the World launched “Pints for Pokes” to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations by offering free beer to anyone who received a shot at an impromptu clinic inside the brewery.

Save the World was also named Best Brewery in a Small Market at the inaugural Texas Travel Awards in 2021.

Save the World Brewing Company is located at 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls. Currently, the microbrewery is open from 3-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 3-7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

