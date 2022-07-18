SUBSCRIBE NOW

Semi, pickup collide at intersection of Texas 71 and US 281

07/18/22 | Dakota Morrissiey
semi-truck collision at texas 71 on july 18, 2022

pickup truck collided with this semi-truck on Texas 71 at the U.S. 281 intersection in south Marble Falls on the morning of July 18. Both drivers were hospitalized and Texas 71 was closed to through traffic at the site of the accident. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

A collision between an 18-wheeler and a small pickup truck took place at approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday, July 18, on Texas 71 at the intersection of U.S. 281. The drivers of both vehicles sustained unknown injuries, and Texas 71 was closed to through traffic until the roadway could be cleared.

“We got a call about a reckless driver, and before we got to the scene, the collision had occurred,” said Cory Munoz, patrol sergeant for the Marble Falls Police Department. “The semi rolled on its side and the little Ford Ranger had some extensive damage.”

According to Munoz, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office received a call concerning a reckless driver, reportedly referring to the pickup truck.  The Marble Falls Police Department, Horseshoe Bay Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol, Horseshoe Bay Fire Department, and Texas Department of Transportation answered responded to the scene.

The overturned semi was transporting undisclosed biomedical waste, according to Munoz. 

At the time of this story’s writing, the drivers of the semi and the pickup truck had been hospitalized with unknown injuries and Texas 71 was closed at the U.S. 281 intersection.

“Wrecking crews are working to remove the overturned semi and its detached axle,” Munoz told DailyTrib.com on Monday morning. 

Dakota Morrissiey

