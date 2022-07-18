Marble Falls cooling center opens

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As long as a heat warning of any kind is in effect, a cooling center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls for anyone needing a place to stay cool. Hosted by the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, the center opens for the first time at noon Monday, July 18, in the church’s fellowship hall, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive.

“It will remain open as long as the National Weather Service has a heat advisory out,” said Crisis Network Executive Director Kevin Naumann. “Just check the NWS webpage.”

Currently, temperatures are expected to stay in the 103- to 105-degree range all week, according to the NWS.

The cooling center will have tables, chairs, cool drinks, and light snacks for short stays. Family-friendly games and activities are welcome but will not be provided. The center is not set up for long-term stays, Naumann said.

Anyone wanting to help can sign up on the Crisis Network volunteer webpage to work at the cooling center or give drinks, fans, or donations to help people with soaring electric bills. You can also call 325-423-3662.

“We are also collecting fans for people for anyone who needs a fan,” Naumann said. “If you want to donate toward fans, or bring an actual fan, that would be beneficial.”

Some families are spending time in their cars, which are air conditioned, because they have no way to stay cool in their homes, Naumann said.

“There will also be a need to help pay for electrical bills,” he said. “We are accepting donations for that as well.”

editor@thepicayune.com