Highland Lakes Service League awards 2022 scholarships

The Highland Lakes Service League awarded $21,000 in scholarships on June 8 to seven local women working to grow in their professions, the organization announced in a recent media release.

Recipients reside in either Burnet or Llano counties and plan to remain in the area to continue in their career fields of education or health care. They work full-time jobs while attending online classes.

The 2022 scholarship winners are:

Kristine Anderson

Anderson is studying to become a nurse practitioner and attending Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She works for Baylor Scott & White Specialty Clinic in Marble Falls and is also the nurse for Camp Peniel in Marble Falls, where her husband serves as camp director.

Christy Boerm

Boerm is obtaining a Master of Education in administration from Lamar University in Beaumont. She is a Gifted and Talented specialist at Colt Elementary School in Marble Falls and provides individualized instruction and enrichment for her students. Her long-range goals are to be an instructional coach and principal.

Katherine Nicole Brooks

Brooks is attending Central Texas College in Marble Falls to study nursing. She plans to continue her education and obtain her bachelor’s degree in nursing upon completion of her associate degree. She hopes to work in an emergency room and eventually transition to end-of-life care.

Melissa Palacios

Palacios is a full-time student pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Aspen University in Austin. She is a certified medical assistant for Ascension Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet and works in the family medicine clinic. Palacios said the Ascension Seton staff encouraged her to further her education and have been a great support system, often answering questions about class material.

Jennifer Parsons

Parsons is enrolled at South University in Round Rock in the Bachelor of Science in nursing program. She is a full-time student, attending classes at night while managing a housekeeping business in Burnet during the day. Parsons was inspired to become a nurse after observing the care that nurses gave her husband while also helping her when she was frightened and felt hopeless.

Stephanie Rankin

Rankin is taking online courses at the University of Texas at Arlington toward a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She is employed by Ascension Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet and works as a certified surgical technician, helping with a variety of surgeries. Parson plans to remain in the operating room after completing her degree.

Sara Te

Te is earning a master’s degree in teacher leadership from the University of Colorado in Boulder. She works for Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit that encourages teachers and students to take charge of keeping their schools and communities safe. The position allows her to work from home and remain in Burnet. Te was previously head of the English Language Arts Department at Burnet Middle School and received a national award from Sandy Hook Promise for her work with the Start With Hello program on campus.

Funding for scholarships is raised during the Highland Lakes Service League’s annual Chuck Wagon Chow Down and Silent Auction and the Ladies Charity Golf Tournament.

The Service League is a nonprofit organization comprised of women of all ages and backgrounds who share the belief that “Together, We Can Do More!” The organization serves the community by providing support for agencies through volunteering and awarding grants and scholarships. Visit its website for more information.

