BCISD seeking bus drivers, food service workers and custodians

2 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is holding an auxiliary job fair from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, in the Central Office boardroom, 208 E. Brier St. in Burnet. The district has several positions open for bus drivers, food service workers, and custodians. 

Starting salary is based on experience. The minimum pay is $13 per hour for food service employees and custodians and $18.87 per hour for bus drivers. 

Auxiliary staff are paid twice a month and receive free health, dental, vision, telehealth, and life insurance benefits.

Contact the BCISD Human Resources Department at 512-756-2124 for more information.

Listen to a KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune interview with BCISD Human Resources Director Michele Gilmore online.

