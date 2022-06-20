CARTS to offer on-demand transportation service in Marble Falls

3 hours ago | Nathan Bush
CARTS Now van

CARTS Now is an on-demand, curb-to-curb transportation service offered by the Capital Area Rural Transportation Service. Courtesy photo

An on-demand, curb-to-curb transportation service is coming to Marble Falls in the fall of 2022. The Capital Area Rural Transportation System announced plans to bring CARTS Now to Marble Falls, providing customers with more freedom than a traditional bus service. Rather than relying on predetermined routes, passengers are able to dictate exactly where they are picked up and dropped off.

Users can choose between riding in a CARTS Now van or an open-air electric cab. The Carts Now van has a ramp, making it handicap accessible. The open-air electric cab is currently only available within a limited service area in central Bastrop. 

Rides on CARTS Now are $2 each way. Rides are free for veterans for medical trips and are discounted to half-rates for seniors 65 and older, people with disabilities, and children under 12. 

To schedule a ride, download the Carts Now app or call 512-505-5666. Rides are available within 15 minutes of scheduling, once the service begins in the fall.

CARTS Now is currently available in Bastrop, Taylor, and Lockhart. 

