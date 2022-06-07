NEW BIZ: Light up at Bright Fire Cigars shop and lounge in Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bright Fire Cigars in Marble Falls opened its doors on May 6. The shop and lounge offer a space to relax, socialize, and savor cigars. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

You can purchase and smoke high-quality cigars at the new Bright Fire Cigars, 1405 Mormon Mill Road in Marble Falls. A relaxed lounge with a wide selection of top-notch tobacco, Bright Fire Cigars opened its doors on May 6.

“I’ve never watched anybody walk into a cigar lounge mad, and I’ve never seen them leave mad,” said Jason Hans, owner and operator of the new shop. “They’re coming to enjoy something, and they usually do,”

The laid-back atmosphere of the lounge and the quality of the cigar selection make for a space that appeals to a wide range of patrons. Bright Fire boasts a selection of more than 40 cigar brands, and that number is growing. Hans plans to build his offerings based on what his customers request.

Jason Hans, the owner of Bright Fire Cigars, stands in his humidor alongside more than 40 brands of cigars. The Marble Falls cigar shop and lounge opened for business on May 6. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Comfortable seating, old-school arcade games, wide-screen TVs, coffee, and a BYOB policy all combine to create a refined man-cave ambience.

Bright Fire Cigars has another location in Liberty Hill, which is owned by founder Keith Bright. Hans was a longtime customer at the Liberty Hill location and decided to take things a step further by lighting a Bright Fire of his own.

“We’d like for folks to come relax, enjoy, and unwind,” Hans said.

Whether you’re an aspiring aficionado or a seasoned connoisseur, Bright Fire Cigars is open for business.

Bright Fire Cigars in Marble Falls is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Visit the website or call 830-201-4134 for more information.

dakota@thepicayune.com