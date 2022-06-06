Marble Falls ISD elementary schools may be rezoned; meeting June 8

Marble Falls Independent School District officials are holding an information meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in the Marble Falls High School theater auditorium on possible changes to elementary school boundaries. MFISD graphic

Recommendations for new boundaries for elementary schools in the Marble Falls Independent School District will be presented at an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in the Marble Falls High School theater auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive. It is open to the public.

The proposed changes, which will primarily affect Colt and Spicewood elementary schools, were developed by a committee made up of parents, teachers, administrators, and residents that met in the spring. A small portion of Marble Falls Elementary would be included in the rezoning.

The committee reviewed attendance zones for Highland Lakes, Colt, Spicewood, and Marble Falls elementary schools. The presentation is based on their recommendations as laid out in a document May 4.

Any changes to elementary school attendance zones must be approved by the MFISD Board of Trustees and would not go into affect until the 2023-24 academic year.

Work on new boundaries began in March when the district announced it would form a committee to look at elementary school attendance zones, something it has not done in more than a decade.

“Our guiding principles would be to balance elementary enrollments across MFISD as much as possible, to keep neighborhoods and subdivisions intact, to leverage natural boundaries as much as possible, and then develop district policy on grandfathering options,” said Assistant Superintendent Jeff Gasaway during a March 21 board meeting.

MFISD anticipates an influx of students in the coming years, particularly in the southern part of the district as major, master-planned communities such as Thunder Rock and Gregg Ranch attract more families.

