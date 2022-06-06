Missing man’s body found beneath Llano River bridge

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A man’s body was recovered from the Llano River below the Roy B. Inks Bridge on Sunday, June 6. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

The body of a 20-year-old missing man was found Sunday, June 5, in the Llano River beneath the Roy B. Inks Bridge. He had been reported missing by roommates, who searched for him before notifying police.

Based on the initial investigation, it appears the man jumped from the bridge and died from injuries sustained in the fall.

The man’s death does not appear to be suspicious, said Llano Police Chief Michael Scoggins. Authorities are not releasing his name or any identifying information until next of kin is notified.

The man’s roommates contacted authorities at about 4 a.m. Sunday, telling officials he had been depressed and went for a walk. This wasn’t unusual for the man, so no one went with him, the roommates said. But when he didn’t return after a few hours, they became concerned and started searching for him.

Officers joined the search soon after and pinged the man’s cellphone, which showed a location miles from where they were looking.

At 11:53 a.m. Sunday, people walking over the bridge called authorities after seeing what appeared to be a body below it. Llano police officers and the Llano Volunteer Fire Department responded to the site and found the missing man’s body.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Llano Police Department at 325-247-3028.

editor@thepicayune.com