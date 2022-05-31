Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Two Bay City residents killed in small aircraft crash in Granite Shoal

48 seconds ago | DailyTrib.com

Two Bay City residents are dead after the small aircraft they were in crashed Sunday, May 29, in Granite Shoals.

Texas Department of Public Safety identified the two as 61-year old Lisse Colon and 58-year-old Michael Langston. The incident happened near the Granite Shoals-Bob Sylvester Airpark on North Mystic Drive.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration statement, an Airborne Windsports Edge XT-912 registered to Langston crashed at about 7 a.m. Sunday. The Edge XT-912 is a two-person, ultralight-style aircraft with the motor behind the seats and pusher prop.

On Tuesday, May 31, information on the FAA’s Aviation Safety Information Analysis and Information webpage stated that the aircraft “crashed under unknown circumstances after striking a tree.” 

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are handling the investigation.

daniel@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags:

You Might Like

Burnet woman charged with murder in deadly April collision

53 mins ago | DailyTrib.com

CTEC District 4 meeting and election June 13 in Llano

2 hours ago | Dakota Morrissiey

‘Get the Facts’ at free nutrition classes

4 days ago | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

six − three =