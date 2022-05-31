Two Bay City residents killed in small aircraft crash in Granite Shoal

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two Bay City residents are dead after the small aircraft they were in crashed Sunday, May 29, in Granite Shoals.

Texas Department of Public Safety identified the two as 61-year old Lisse Colon and 58-year-old Michael Langston. The incident happened near the Granite Shoals-Bob Sylvester Airpark on North Mystic Drive.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration statement, an Airborne Windsports Edge XT-912 registered to Langston crashed at about 7 a.m. Sunday. The Edge XT-912 is a two-person, ultralight-style aircraft with the motor behind the seats and pusher prop.

On Tuesday, May 31, information on the FAA’s Aviation Safety Information Analysis and Information webpage stated that the aircraft “crashed under unknown circumstances after striking a tree.”

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are handling the investigation.

