Burnet woman charged with murder in deadly April collision

Williamson County authorities charged 56-year-old Nila Glimp of Burnet with murder in the vehicle death of a Bertram man. Williamson County Jail photo

A Burnet woman faces a murder charge and up to 99 years in prison following an alcohol-related, two-vehicle collision that killed a Bertram man in April.

Williamson County authorities charged 56-year-old Nila Glimp on May 25. She was booked into the Williamson County Jail, where she was being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond as of Tuesday, May 31.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Glimp had a blood alcohol content of 0.09 following the wreck. The legal limit for Texas drivers is 0.08. During the investigation, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper reported the woman said she had been drinking prior to the collision.

Glimp was initially charged with intoxicated manslaughter, a second-degree felony, but due to prior offenses of driving while intoxicated, Williamson County authorities upped the charge to murder.

The April 2 collision killed 21-year-old Kevin Beall of Bertram. It happened in the 17000 block of Texas 29, about 3 miles northwest of the Liberty Hill area.

According to the initial DPS report, Beall was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger east on Texas 29 when a westbound 2015 Ford F-250, driven by Glimp, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck him.

Glimp was transported to an area hospital, where she told a trooper she didn’t know where she had been before the collision and admitted she had been drinking, according to the affidavit.

In March 2004, Glimp pleaded “nolo contendere” in Williamson County to a DWI charge. The plea means a defendant does not accept or deny responsibility but agrees to a punishment. Glimp received a fine from the court.

In June 2015, Glimp pleaded guilty in a Burnet County court to her second DWI charge. She was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and received a $4,000 fine and 90 hours of community service, according to records.

