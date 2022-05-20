Support Community Press

Marble Falls students recognized for athletic and military commitments

5 hours ago | Dakota Morrissiey
Marble Falls High School student Ty Modisett

Marble Falls High School student Ty Modisett shakes hands with her recruiter, Army Sgt. 1st Class Louis Vega, at a Marble Falls High School signing event May 19 for future collegiate athletes and military service members. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Nine graduating students were recognized at a signing event at Marble Falls High School on Thursday, May 19. The students’ commitments to collegiate athletic programs and military service were acknowledged and celebrated just a week before graduation, which is 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Mustang Stadium. 

“What we’ve done is combined the idea of the athletics and the service commitments, and we’re having one big signing event,” Athletic Director Brian Herman said.

This is the first major signing event for Marble Falls High School this year. Including military service commitments alongside athletic ones was a no-brainer, Herman continued. 

“As we talked about it, we thought that it wasn’t really fair to all of the other individuals who were committing to doing things at the next level, including military service,” he said. 

Marble Falls High School student Jake Becker with family
Marble Falls High School student Jake Becker (seated) poses with father Matt, brother Kole, and mother Krystal at a signing event for Marble Falls High School students May 19. Becker committed to play football for Hardin-Simmons University. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Chris Allen was one of the speakers at the event. 

“Whether it’s the United States military or going off to college — whether you’re playing football, swimming, or baseball — these are all kids who have made us proud,” he said. “Their accomplishments have been recognized by individuals who are going to be in charge of what they do at the next level.” 

Students honored Thursday were: 

  • Ty Modisett, U.S. Army
  • Javier Castro Jr., U.S. Navy
  • Jon Zamarippa, baseball, Coastal Bend College in Kingsville
  • Samuel Valdez, track and field, Concordia University in Austin
  • Reese Moomaw, soccer, Dallas Christian College in Farmers Branch
  • Jake Becker, football, Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene
  • Logan Barns, football, Texas Lutheran University in Seguin
  • Taylor Ashbaugh, swimming, Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois

1 thought on “Marble Falls students recognized for athletic and military commitments

  1. Congratulations to these students and their parents. There are great adventures and experiences ahead for these kids!
    And thank you to the Daily Trib for highlighting and honoring these achievements.

