Highland Lakes school districts feeding kids during the summer

The three Highland Lakes public school districts are offering summer meal programs at several sites for ages 18 and younger as well as enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.

Meals are free from the Marble Falls Independent School District, Burnet Consolidated ISD, and Llano ISD through the summer break.

BURNET CISD

Meal sites, times, and dates are:

Shady Grove Elementary School, 111 Shady Grove Road, Burnet; Monday-Friday, June 1-July 29; breakfast is 8-8:30 a.m., lunch is 11:30 a.m.-noon

Burnet High School athletic field house, 1000 The Green Mile, Burnet; Monday-Thursday, June 6-July 28; breakfast is 9:15-9:45 a.m., lunch is 11-11:30 a.m.

Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes-Burnet unit, 709 Northington St., Burnet; Monday-Friday, June 1-July 29; breakfast is 8:40-9:10 a.m., lunch is 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Contact the BCISD Food Service Department at 512-715-5150 for more information.

MARBLE FALLS ISD

Meal sites, times, and dates are:

Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Drive, Marble Falls; Monday-Thursday, June 7-July 28; breakfast is 7:30-8:30 a.m., lunch is noon-1:30 p.m.

Colt Elementary School, 2200 Manzano Mile, Marble Falls; Monday-Thursday, June 6-July 28; breakfast is 7:30-8:30 a.m., lunch is noon-1:30 p.m.

Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431, Granite Shoals; Monday-Friday, May 31-July 29; breakfast is 7:30-8:30 a.m., lunch is 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Contact the MFISD Child Nutrition office at 830-798-3514 for more information.

LLANO ISD

Meal sites, times, and dates are

Llano Elementary School, 1600 Oatman St., Llano; Monday-Thursday, June 1-30; lunch is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Packsaddle Elementary School, 150 Pioneer Lane, Kingsland; Monday-Thursday, June 1-30; breakfast is 8:30-9 a.m., lunch is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Contact the LISD Child Nutrition office at 325-248-2263 for more information.

Parents and caregivers should be aware that sites may alter hours or services around holidays such as the Fourth of July. Contact the appropriate school district food service office for possible changes.

Local school districts partner with the Texas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the summer meal programs. Go to summerfood.org or text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 for other sites across Texas.

Parents and families can also check the Burnet County Hunger Alliance website for food pantries and community kitchens.

editor@thepicayune.com