New HCM clinic ribbon-cutting May 23

14 hours ago | Dakota Morrissiey
Hill Country Memorial Medical Clinic in Marble Falls

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hill Country Memorial Medical Clinic at 801 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, May 23. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of Hill Country Memorial Medical Clinic in Marble Falls is from 4:30-6:30 p.m Monday, May 23. The new clinic, which is currently treating patients, is located at 801 Steve Hawkins Parkway south of the U.S. 281 bridge.

“We are excited to continue expanding our services to our neighbors in the Highland Lakes area,” said Hill Country Memorial CEO Jayne Pope.

The 14,000-square-foot facility houses the practices of HCM Medical Group members and offers a wide variety of care, including:

  • ears, nose, and throat
  • imaging
  • sleep
  • home care and hospice
  • outpatient therapy
  • primary care
  • family and sports medicine
  • general surgery
  • endoscopy

“We are especially pleased to be able to meet the medical needs of this growing community by using facilities staffed by people who live and work in the community,” Pope said. “Our legacy for 50 years is to deliver remarkable care across the Texas Hill Country.”

Ribbon-cutting guests may tour the facility and meet with the HCM team. Refreshments will be served.

