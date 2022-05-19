New HCM clinic ribbon-cutting May 23

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hill Country Memorial Medical Clinic at 801 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, May 23. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of Hill Country Memorial Medical Clinic in Marble Falls is from 4:30-6:30 p.m Monday, May 23. The new clinic, which is currently treating patients, is located at 801 Steve Hawkins Parkway south of the U.S. 281 bridge.

“We are excited to continue expanding our services to our neighbors in the Highland Lakes area,” said Hill Country Memorial CEO Jayne Pope.

The 14,000-square-foot facility houses the practices of HCM Medical Group members and offers a wide variety of care, including:

ears, nose, and throat

imaging

sleep

home care and hospice

outpatient therapy

primary care

family and sports medicine

general surgery

endoscopy

“We are especially pleased to be able to meet the medical needs of this growing community by using facilities staffed by people who live and work in the community,” Pope said. “Our legacy for 50 years is to deliver remarkable care across the Texas Hill Country.”

Ribbon-cutting guests may tour the facility and meet with the HCM team. Refreshments will be served.

dakota@thepicayune.com