Llano County Beef and Range Field Day is May 31

Llano County Beef and Range Field Day is set for Tuesday, May 31, at the John L. Kuykendall Arena and Events Center, 2200 RR 152 about 1.7 miles west of Llano. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The program starts at 8:30 a.m. The event is free.

Topics and speakers for the sessions are:

“Laws and Regulations” by Lary York, regional inspector, TDA

“Importance of Trace Minerals Affecting Herd and Herd Health” by Dr. Chris Womack, regional consultant veterinarian for Multimin and practitioner at Los Caballos Veterinary Clinic in San Angelo

“Inputs and Efficiency, New Ways to Look at Stocking Rates” by James Henderson, operator of the Bradley 3 Ranch

“Sandbur and Mesquite Control” by Daniel Mielke, area sales manager, Bayer Range & Pasture.

“Beef Cattle Pest Management” by Sanja Swinger, Ph.D. associate professor and veterinary/medical extension entomologist

Coffee and donuts will be available in the morning. A barbecue lunch will be provided by Inman’s Kitchen.

Those with a private, commercial, or non-commercial pesticide applicator’s license can receive three continuing education units: one in general, one in integrated pest management, and one in laws/regulations.

RSVP to the Llano County Extension Office at 325-247-5159 by 4 p.m. May 27 or email angie.bauer@ag.tamu.edu.