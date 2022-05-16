Free pancakes at Marble Falls volunteer firehouse May 21

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Volunteer firefighters will be cooking a feast at the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department pancake breakfast on Saturday, May 21, at the fire station, 606 Avenue U. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls volunteer firefighters are serving free pancakes from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at their fire station, 606 Avenue U.

“We want people to know who we are and see our faces,” said Michael Phillips, chief of the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department and an employee of the Marble Falls school district. “And if someone has an interest in helping out, we want to meet them.”

Volunteer firefighters and the VFD Board of Directors will set up and dish out pancakes, bacon, coffee, and juice.

Established in 1932, the Marble Falls Area VFD consists of a broad base of Burnet County residents serving the community. Volunteers are responsible for calls from the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office across 122 square miles, mostly outside of Marble Falls but including Meadowlakes.

To become a volunteer, a person must submit an application to the VFD. Once accepted, volunteers will be sent to firefighter school.

“Training can take up to a year, depending on the calls we get, to really learn to be a a firefighter,” Phillips said.

The department receives calls for a variety of issues, including dousing home or business fires and helping with injuries. The breakfast is a good way to share the many aspects of the department’s responsibilities.

“We want to answer the question of ‘What can I give back to make my community better?’” Phillips said. “It’s a way to offer help on the worst day of someone’s life.”

For more information on the free breakfast or about volunteering for the Marble Falls Area VFD, visit mfavfd.org or call 830-637-7128.

