Worship in the Park on May 15 in Marble Falls

Five Marble Falls churches are hosting Worship in the Park on Sunday, May 15, at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South. It starts at 11 a.m. followed by a picnic and games at 11:30 a.m. The community is invited.

“This has been going on for a number of years, but COVID kind of put it on hold,” said the Rev. Harold Vanicek of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Marble Falls. “But it’s back this year.”

The five sponsoring churches are St. Andrew Presbyterian, Fellowship Baptist, St. Frederick Baptist, Trinity Episcopal, and St. Peter’s. This will be the first year for St. Peter’s to participate in the event.

The event is not limited to congregates from those churches.

“Anyone in the community can come,” Vanicek said. “We’re inviting everyone.”

Vanicek said the worship will include the five pastors from the churches on stage at the same time discussing the same piece of scripture. He described it as similar to a podcast setting.

“In a time where there’s so much division in the world, this is a chance for us to come together,” he said. “We are part of a bigger church, and it’s good to get out and worship with others. We get to see how God is working in the bigger church and community.”

About 250 people have RSVPed to attend, but there’s always room for more, Vanicek said. People should bring their own lawn chairs. The churches are providing hot dogs and hamburgers as well as some desserts.

