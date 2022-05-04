Marble Falls Burkes taking over Bealls building and expanding

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burkes Outlet, currently at 1202 RR 1431 in Marble Falls, is taking over the old Bealls building a few blocks west to become a Burkes Outlet and Home Centric store. The new store should be open in September. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

The Marble Falls Burkes Outlet is moving and expanding its merchandise, but before that happens, the store plans a huge clearance sale.

Currently located at 1202 RR 1431, Burkes will move into the old Bealls building at 1400 RR 1431 West, across from H-E-B. It will become a Burkes Outlet and Home Centric, store manager Vida Garcia said.

“First, the whole store is going on clearance,” she said. “We are going to start the new store with all-new merchandise.”

The new combination clothing and home store will offer furniture and an expanded selection of decor.

“It will be a lot more than we have now,” Garcia continued. “We are very excited.”

Although no firm dates have been announced, Garcia said the new store should be open by September. The clearance sale will happen over the summer.

Burkes Outlet and Home Centric are sister brands owned by Bealls Inc. The Bealls store in Marble Falls has been closed for over two years now. The Bealls in Burnet is being renovated into a new City Hall.

