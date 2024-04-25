Aaron Norman Memorial Golf Tournament is May 4 at Hidden Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sign up now for the 2024 Aaron Norman Memorial Golf Tournament, which is Saturday, May 4, at Hidden Falls Golf Course, 220 Meadowlakes Drive in Meadowlakes.

Registration starts at 11:30 a.m.; a shotgun start is at 1 p.m.

Entry is $100 per golfer and includes green fees, a cart, range balls, a goodie bag, one mulligan, and an evening meal. Sign up online.

The tournament honors the life of Aaron Norman, a Marble Falls native and avid golfer who died in 2021 of fentanyl poisoning.

Proceeds from the fourth annual charity event will go toward scholarships to the Phoenix Center, a local organization that provides free mental health care to children and their families.

Golfers in groups of four will play 18 holes each. Only two groups will be allowed per hole.

A silent auction begins with check-in at 11:30 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. A dinner and awards service follow.

Visit the tournament’s EventCaddy webpage to learn more.

