Summer camps in the Highland Lakes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Camp Champions on Lake LBJ in Marble Falls offers water activities to ages 7-17 throughout the summer. Courtesy photo

Highland Lakes summer camps provide a wide range of fun for kindergartners through high schoolers. Keep reading for a selection of upcoming camps, and visit individual websites or call for fees and schedules.

1005 N. Main St., Marble Falls

713-933-8241

For a few hours a day, budding cooks ages 7-14 work together to execute recipes to prepare a restaurant-style meal for family on the last day of a four-day camp.

Lakeside Pavillion

307 Buena Vista Drive, Marble Falls

830-798-6250

From June 6-Aug. 12, the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department revs up outdoor fun at city parks with crafts and educational programs for kids ages 5-12. Times are 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. each weekday. Registration and fees required.

104 Balcones Springs Drive, Marble Falls

830-693-2267

Watersports, games, archery, horseback riding, and other outdoor activities are offered to 6- to 17-year-olds in an exciting and uplifting environment. Starts June 5.

775 Camp Road, Marble Falls

830-598-2571

With over 50 outdoor and indoor adventures, Camp Champions provides the outlets for campers to grow into better people. Offers one-, two-, and three-week camps for ages 7-17.

1552 CR 344, Marble Falls

830-693-2580

Camp of the Hills hosts nine weeks of overnight camp each summer with outdoor activities, creative outlets, and faith connections for campers ages 8-18. Starts June 6.

397 Peniel Path, Marble Falls

830-693-2182

A variety of day and resident camps fills the week with adventures such as zip lining, wall climbing, canoeing, and other watersports for ages 6-18. Starts June 6.

Conducted at home with supply list provided online

Virtual campers who finished kindergarten through second grade learn about energy conservation from the Pedernales Electric Cooperative in a self-paced program with parent-led activities.

318 Main St., Marble Falls

830-693-7324

Build a child’s appreciation of art with a one-week morning camp offered to 8- to 12-year-olds from June 13-17.

Nightengale Archaeological Center

1010 Circle Drive, Kingsland

512-303-5073

Three day camps at Lake LBJ, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday beginning June 13, feature ecosystem exploration, including kayaking, fishing, and hiking, for ages 5-15.

Marble Falls Middle School

1511 Pony Drive, Marble Falls

830-201-0776

A “total immersion” into basketball describes the camp for current first- through eighth-grade students. Runs from June 27-30.

Lake LBJ at Boat Town

151 Melodie Lane, Kingsland

AND Lake Travis at Safe Harbor Emerald Point

5973 Hiline Road, Austin

512-575-3466

Kids learn how to get up on a wakeboard and move as well as tricks at a thrilling summer camp on the lake. Full- and half-day sessions available for ages 7-15. Starts May 30.

YMCA of the Highland Lakes

1601 S. Water St., Burnet

512-756-6180

Campers spend a week outdoors with a wide range of exciting camp activities focused on helping them learn, develop confidence, and improve social skills.

editor@thepicayune.com