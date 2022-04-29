Summer camps in the Highland Lakes
Highland Lakes summer camps provide a wide range of fun for kindergartners through high schoolers. Keep reading for a selection of upcoming camps, and visit individual websites or call for fees and schedules.
Art of the Meal kids’ cooking camp
1005 N. Main St., Marble Falls
713-933-8241
For a few hours a day, budding cooks ages 7-14 work together to execute recipes to prepare a restaurant-style meal for family on the last day of a four-day camp.
Backbone Adventure Camp
Lakeside Pavillion
307 Buena Vista Drive, Marble Falls
830-798-6250
From June 6-Aug. 12, the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department revs up outdoor fun at city parks with crafts and educational programs for kids ages 5-12. Times are 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. each weekday. Registration and fees required.
Camp Balcones Springs
104 Balcones Springs Drive, Marble Falls
830-693-2267
Watersports, games, archery, horseback riding, and other outdoor activities are offered to 6- to 17-year-olds in an exciting and uplifting environment. Starts June 5.
Camp Champions
775 Camp Road, Marble Falls
830-598-2571
With over 50 outdoor and indoor adventures, Camp Champions provides the outlets for campers to grow into better people. Offers one-, two-, and three-week camps for ages 7-17.
Camp of the Hills
1552 CR 344, Marble Falls
830-693-2580
Camp of the Hills hosts nine weeks of overnight camp each summer with outdoor activities, creative outlets, and faith connections for campers ages 8-18. Starts June 6.
Camp Peniel
397 Peniel Path, Marble Falls
830-693-2182
A variety of day and resident camps fills the week with adventures such as zip lining, wall climbing, canoeing, and other watersports for ages 6-18. Starts June 6.
Camp Save-a-Watt
Conducted at home with supply list provided online
Virtual campers who finished kindergarten through second grade learn about energy conservation from the Pedernales Electric Cooperative in a self-paced program with parent-led activities.
Highland Arts Gallery art camp
318 Main St., Marble Falls
830-693-7324
Build a child’s appreciation of art with a one-week morning camp offered to 8- to 12-year-olds from June 13-17.
LCRA summer camps
Nightengale Archaeological Center
1010 Circle Drive, Kingsland
512-303-5073
Three day camps at Lake LBJ, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday beginning June 13, feature ecosystem exploration, including kayaking, fishing, and hiking, for ages 5-15.
Lone Star Hoops
Marble Falls Middle School
1511 Pony Drive, Marble Falls
830-201-0776
A “total immersion” into basketball describes the camp for current first- through eighth-grade students. Runs from June 27-30.
Texas Wake Academy
Lake LBJ at Boat Town
151 Melodie Lane, Kingsland
AND Lake Travis at Safe Harbor Emerald Point
5973 Hiline Road, Austin
512-575-3466
Kids learn how to get up on a wakeboard and move as well as tricks at a thrilling summer camp on the lake. Full- and half-day sessions available for ages 7-15. Starts May 30.
YMCA Youth and Teen Camps
YMCA of the Highland Lakes
1601 S. Water St., Burnet
512-756-6180
Campers spend a week outdoors with a wide range of exciting camp activities focused on helping them learn, develop confidence, and improve social skills.