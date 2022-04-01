Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 4, 2022

18 hours ago | Editor

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, April 5
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
On the agenda:
● update on Marble Falls Independent School District by Superintendent Chris Allen
● discussion and possible action awarding contract for administrative consultant services for the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance grants for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
● discussion and possible action authorizing the City Manager to negotiate a contract for engineering services for preparation of FEMA Hazard Mitigation Applications for emergency generators and low water crossing emergency warning systems
Wednesday, April 6
Marble Falls Economic Development Corporation
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
On the agenda:
● discussion and possible action on sales contract between the MFEDC and Project Penguin for approximately 24 acres in the Business & Technology Park
● discussion and possible action on performance agreement between the MFEDC and Project Penguin
● discussion and possible action on design services proposal from Stantec for pedestrian bridge over Backbone Creek
Thursday, Feb. 17
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
