LCRA’s Steps Forward Day is April 1 in Burnet, Llano counties

Lower Colorado River Authority employees will be working to plant trees in Aspen Park in Cottonwood Shores on Friday, April 1, one of six projects planned in Burnet and Llano counties as part of the annual Steps Forward Day. Staff photo

Lower Colorado River Authority employees will be out and about working on six local community projects in Burnet and Llano counties Friday, April 1, as part of authority’s annual Steps Forward Day. During the day of service, volunteers will work on 35 projects throughout the LCRA service territory.

Since launching the program, which helps communities complete projects like cleaning parks, improving playgrounds, and painting community buildings, LCRA employees have volunteered on about 180 community projects in its service area from the Hill Country to the Texas Gulf Coast.

In Burnet and Llano counties, volunteers will:

• Paint metal fence posts at the baseball and softball fields at Galloway-Hammond Park, 1601 S. Water St. in Burnet.

• Plant more than a dozen trees at two city parks in Cottonwood Shores: Aspen Park, 4101 Lakeview Drive, and Noah Thompson Park, 4131 Lakeview Drive.

• Replant drought-tolerant gardens and help establish a new pollinator-oriented garden at Horseshoe Bay City Hall, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay.

• Clean up the landscaping at the entrance to the Llano Municipal Airport, 100 Evelyn Gould Drive in Llano.

• Spread mulch in the playground area and clean up flower beds at the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes, 1701 Broadway in Marble Falls.

• Add plants and spread mulch near the Lakeside Pavilion at Lakeside Park, and lay sod at Johnson Park, 307 Buena Vista, in Marble Falls.

Volunteers will be at work between 10 a.m. and noon on Friday.