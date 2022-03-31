Hill Country Humane Society gala tickets now on sale

Support Community Press

17 hours ago

The Hill Country Humane Society is selling tickets for its annual spring gala, which takes place April 16 at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes, 1601 S Water St. in Burnet. Image courtesy of the Hill Country Humane Society website

Join the Hill Country Humane Society for its upcoming Spring 2022 Gala. The annual event, which doubles as a fundraiser, begins at 5 p.m., April 16, at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes, 1601 S Water St. in Burnet.

“We are so excited about this event,” a March 28 Facebook post published by the humane society reads. “We are putting the fun in fundraiser!”

Tickets for the upcoming gala are $160 per individual seat, with tables of eight available for $1,250. Tickets can be purchased online.

The event will feature live entertainment, live and silent auctions, and a meal catered by Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen. A raffle for a Louis Vuitton bag will also take place during the event. Tickets for the bag are $25 each or a bundle of five for $100.

The Hill Country Humane Society is a nonprofit organization based out of Buchanan Dam. The organization provides health, wellness and adoption services to animals and pet owners throughout Burnet and Llano counties.

Additional information about the event, how to donate and become a volunteer is available at the Hill Country Humane Society website.

