LCRA steps forward to help communities

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cottonwood Shores parks got a little more shade after LCRA and PEC employee volunteers planted several trees April 1 as part of LCRA's Steps Forward Day. Photo by LCRA

Lower Colorado River Authority employee volunteers dug in and lent a hand to several Highland Lakes communities on Friday, April 1, during the LCRA’s Steps Forward Day, an annual day of service.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative volunteers and Burnet city staff jumped in to help on several projects. In total, more than 550 LCRA employees volunteered on almost three dozen projects in 31 communities.

“This is a day we step forward to give back to our customers’ communities, and this year, we have projects in more communities than we ever have,” said LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson in a media release. “It’s a great day for us to get together and have fun, to work hard, and to support our communities.”

The volunteers tackled six projects in Burnet and Llano counties:

painting metal fence posts at the Galloway-Hammond Park ballfields in Burnet;

planting more than two dozen trees at Aspen and Noah Thompson parks in Cottonwood Shores;

replanting a drought-tolerant garden and establishing a new pollinator garden at Horseshoe Bay City Hall;

cleaning up flower beds and mulching the playground at the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes-Marble Falls unit;

cleaning up the landscaping at the Llano Municipal Airport entrance;

and adding plants and mulch at Lakeside Park and laying sod at Johnson Park in Marble Falls.

PEC volunteers joined the LCRA folks to help on the Cottonwood Shores and Marble Falls projects, while Burnet city staff chipped in at sites in Burnet.

LCRA kicked off Steps Forward Day in 2015 and has held it every year since, except for 2020 when the pandemic forced its cancellation. LCRA works with its customers to identify service projects in their communities and supplies the labor and materials needed to complete those tasks. Visit the LCRA’s Steps Forward Day webpage for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com