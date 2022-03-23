Highland Lakes under Fire Weather Watch on Thursday

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for Burnet and Llano counties along with western stretches of the Hill Country for Thursday, March 24, due to expected high winds and low humidity levels. NWS graphic

The rain that fell on the Highland Lakes earlier this week was not enough to lower wildfire risks. In fact, the National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for Burnet and Llano counties effective from the morning through the evening Thursday, March 24.

According to the service, “breezy and gusty northwesterly winds, low humidities, and critically dry fuels will make it possible for critical fire weather conditions for western parts of South Central Texas on Thursday.”

The March 24 forecast calls for northwest winds of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and humidity levels of 8-20 percent.

The watch was issued for areas along and west of U.S. 281.

“A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur,” reads the NWS statement.

With high winds and low humidity, any wildfire “may spread rapidly and unpredictably.”

Burnet, Llano, and Blanco counties remain under burn bans. Fire officials also urged people to use caution when doing anything outdoors that could cause a fire or throw a spark. Several previous grassfires along roadsides were triggered by things such as a blown tire, a chain dragging on the road and causing sparks, and someone tossing a cigarette out of a vehicle window.

“Prevention of fire by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks, can stop the start and spread of wildfires,” the NWS stated.

