Granite Shoals Community Center open for early voting in May 7 elections

The Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road, was added as an early voting location by the Burnet County Commissioners Court for the upcoming May 7 constitutional and city elections. Early voting is Mondays and Tuesdays, April 25-May 3. Staff photo by David Bean

Early voting in the Granite Shoals City Council election and the state constitutional amendments election will take place in the Granite Shoals Community Center on Mondays and Tuesdays, April 25-May 3. The Burnet County Commissioners Court approved adding the community center as an early voting location at its regular meeting Tuesday, March 22.

Usually, in such a small election, only two early voting locations would be open, Burnet County Election Director Doug Ferguson told commissioners. Granite Shoals agreed to pay for the expense of holding the election at the community center.

“This may be the first time they’ve had contested elections in all their places (on the ballot),” Ferguson said. “They are excited about it.”

Aaron Garcia is running against incumbent Bruce A. Jones for Place 2, Derrick Klotz is challenging incumbent Steve Hougen for Place 4, and Kevin Flack will face incumbent Phil Ort for Place 6. All three positions serve at large.

The community center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road, was already scheduled to be one of five voting centers open for Election Day polling Saturday, May 7, but not for early voting.

The county usually only opens the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service building in Burnet and the County Courthouse South Annex in Marble Falls for early voting in small elections such as the upcoming constitutional election.

The Granite Shoals Community Center was already scheduled to be open for both early voting and Election Day voting in the May 24 primary run-off election.

“We would not have normally opened Granite Shoals Community Center for this small of an election, but they asked us to because of their city election,” Ferguson said.

The two constitutional amendments on the May 7 ballot are:

— Authorizes the state Legislature to reduce the amount of the limitation on total ad valorem taxes imposed on the homesteads of elderly or disabled residents for school maintenance and operations to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year. Proposition 2 — Increases the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Voting centers open for early voting April 25-May 3 are:

Burnet County AgriLife Extension building, 507 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

For early voting schedules at each location, visit the Burnet County Elections website.

On Election Day, voters may cast their ballots at any of the five polling places that will be open regardless of where they live. All ballots will be available at all voting centers.

Election Day locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at:

Burnet County AgriLife Extension building, 507 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Bertram Library, 170 N. Gabriel St.

Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

