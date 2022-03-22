Melissa Fletcher new Colt Elementary School principal 

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls Elementary School Assistant Principal Melissa Fletcher was promoted to principal at Colt Elementary during a school board meeting March 21. She will transition to her new job, which was previously held by Erika O’Connor, throughout the remainder of the year. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

After working within the Marble Falls Independent School District for more than 15 years, Melissa Fletcher will now step into the role of principal at Colt Elementary School. She will take over the role from Erika O’Connor, who was named the district’s next director of Elementary Education earlier this month.

The promotion was approved during a March 21 school board meeting.

“I am so excited about my new position and greatly look forward to leading a campus with staff, students, and families that are tied to a vision that has been very well cast and continued over (O’Connor’s) seven years at Colt,” Fletcher wrote in a statement to DailyTrib.com.

The 2001 Marble Falls High School graduate has worked in the district her entire 16-year career. She previously served as assistant principal at Colt for four years before being transferred last year to her current role as assistant principal at Marble Falls Elementary.

Fletcher was recently voted Favorite School Administrator in the 2022 Locals Love Us by The Picayune Magazine readers and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune readers.

She will transition to her new position slowly throughout the remainder of the semester.

“(Fletcher) went from technologist to instructional coach to assistant principal in two different buildings and has earned the right to serve as the principal at Colt Elementary School,” Superintendent Chris Allen said during the meeting. “We’re very excited for you.”

Also during the meeting, the school board adopted amendments to the current District of Innovation plan, which is effective until the end of the 2022-23 school year.

