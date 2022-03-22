Five Highland Lakes teachers awarded grants from women educators organization

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Highland Lakes women educators organization, Alpha Chi, a chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, announced the recipients of the Velma Elliott and Patsy’s Legacy grants on Monday, March 21.

The Velma Elliott grant went to Llano Christian Academy’s Denae Bates. It is used to further a recipient’s education.

Patsy’s Legacy grants were awarded to Candice Groce of Marble Falls Middle School, Kimberlee McLeod of Burnet High School, Jacqueline Medina of Marble Falls High School, and Kaytlin Shannon of Llano Christian Academy. The grants ranged from $500 to $1,000 and are for purchasing classroom supplies.

Alpha Chi is made up of current and retired women teachers from Burnet and Llano counties and is part of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. The society’s mission is “to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.”

The Velma Elliott grant is named in honor of one of the 1934 founding members of Alpha Chi. Elliott served as the group’s president from 1934-36. She taught at Prairie Point School, Fairland School, Burnet High School, and Burnet Junior High. The grant is awarded each year to a woman educator in Burnet, Llano, or Marble Falls on a rotating basis.

The Patsy’s Legacy grant takes its name from Patsy McDonald, a longtime and innovative Marble Falls High School teacher and Alpha Chi member. She taught for 28 years and, even in retirement, found ways to improve education.

McDonald helped develop and implement the University of Texas Quest Program, an online learning platform used by UT along with 48 other universities and colleges and 900 high schools across the nation.

McDonald died in September 2012. The local chapter established the grant in May 2015.

Alpha Chi meets monthly at different locations in the Highland Lakes. Visit its website for more information.

