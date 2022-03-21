Two staff members fill key MFISD leadership openings

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Yarda Leflet and Erika O’Connor were promoted to leadership roles in the Marble Falls Independent School District. The news was announced March 3. Courtesy photos

The Marble Falls Independent School District filled two key leadership roles with current staff members. Superintendent Chris Allen on March 3 announced the promotions of Yarda Leflet and Erika O’Connor.

Leflet, the current executive director of Instructional Services, was hired as the assistant superintendent of Curriculum Instruction. O’Connor, the Colt Elementary School principal, will take over as director of Elementary Education.

Leflet joined the district in 2018 as principal of Falls Career High School. She took the Instructional Services position in the spring of 2019.

“Mrs. Leflet has proven her planning and leadership effectiveness as the point person for COVID-related matters, services to disadvantaged students and families, facilitator of aligned district and campus improvement plans, and so very much more,” Allen said in a statement.

Leflet previously worked in the Hays Consolidated ISD as executive director of Teaching and Learning and interim chief academic officer.

O’Connor first joined the Marble Falls district in 2000 and served in a number of teaching and educator roles until 2015. Then, she accepted a job as assistant principal at Bertram Elementary School in the Burnet Consolidated ISD. She returned to MFISD in May 2016, when she was hired as the Colt principal.

She has experience as a teacher, instructional coach, assistant principal, and principal.

“Mrs. O’Connor’s experiences in education coupled with her knowledge of the district’s plans and processes make her the perfect person for this role,” Allen stated.

O’Connor will finish out the school year as the Colt principal. The district has begun searching for her replacement.

