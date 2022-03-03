Kingsland chamber presents awards at banquet

The Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet at Log Country Cove on Feb. 24. Courtesy photo

Four major awards were handed out at the Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce banquet Feb. 24 at Log Country Cove.

Susan Patten was named Person of the Year. Patten is co-owner with Pat Muller of Valentine Lakeside, a resort in Kingsland on Lake LBJ, and is the chamber’s president emeritus.

“Her dedication to her community can be found through her tireless hours in producing a top-notch annual magazine to promote the Highland Lakes-area businesses,” said last year’s winner, Hafdis Gentry, who presented the award. “The Person of the Year also commits to many hours in chamber events through business sponsorships and offering a welcoming smile and handshake during the networking hours.”

Patton served three years on the chamber board, two as president. Along with her responsibilities as a lodge and camp owner, Patton is the community liaison for the Lower Colorado River Authority.

“I was humbled to be named Person of the Year,” Patton wrote on the Kingsland chamber’s Facebook page. “So honored to be part of this quirky, fabulous community and so proud of Melody Yanniell and the Chamber board for their hard work and commitment to this great place.”

John Hallowell’s Highland Lakes Weekly publication was named Outstanding Business of the Year because of his commitment to the community and his appearance at nearly every event in the Highland Lakes, camera in hand.

“At these events, he captures images and headlines and almost always expresses how much he loves doing what he does at the frantic pace that he does it,” reads his introduction.

“And in his spare time he is a book writer!”

New Business of the Year went to Jennifer and Aaron Richardson and the staff at Lazy Heron Coffee House.

“It takes special business savvy to not only produce a comfortable, clean and energetic atmosphere for its customers, but to hear from employees that they love to work for these owners,” reads the introduction. “Nothing beats a good cup of coffee in the morning, except the friendly smiles and welcomes from the employees of this year’s New Business of the Year.”

His Joshua House received Organization of the Year. The nonprofit is available to men with alcohol and drug problems seeking assistance in transitioning back into society from correctional facilities and other programs.

“Offering a safe place, at no charge, the organization provides a sound foundation from which these individuals are given the opportunity to restructure their lives through the 12-Step programs that utilize Christian principles,” reads the introduction. “The organization has a well-rounded program that not only includes guidance through prayer and meditation, but solid life skills development taught through activities and groups.”

Accepting the award were Board Member/CEO and Executive Director Robert Hall and board member Becky Lange.

