Marble Falls grants contract for emergency generators

9 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

The Marble Falls City Council granted a construction contract for the installation of emergency generators and quick connections at several city water and sewer station sites during its meeting Tuesday, March 1. Installing the additional power sources will help ensure the city meets new state requirements from the Texas Legislature passed in Senate Bill 3. 

City Engineer Kacey Paul presented details of the contract during the meeting. 

The project includes installing emergency generators at nine city utility locations as well as eight quick connection generators at additional stations, none of which currently have emergency power options on site. The quick-connection generators are smaller and trailer mounted.

After requesting quotes for the project, the city received four eligible construction bids. The lowest came in at $787,000 from Electric-S construction company. 

“I would also like to add that Electric-S does work for several departments across the city, both maintenance and installation,” Paul said. “They were the contractors that were selected for the raw water generator as well.” 

Costs associated with the project will be covered through a portion of the city’s Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery grant funding. The project was previously allocated $1.02 million in grant money during a Dec. 7 meeting

Project work is expected to take “31 weeks plus 30 days,” Paul said. This timeframe encompasses delivery and installation time. Once installed, the generators will be used during large storm events, such as the February 2021 freeze, and other natural disasters and emergencies. 

