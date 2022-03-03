Texas sees steep gas price increase

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gas prices continue to rise sharply across Texas with the average price of regular unleaded hitting $3.37 a gallon on Thursday, March 3, according to the American Automobile Association. The rise is due to global supply chain demands.

The current per-gallon rate is about 30 cents more compared to February and roughly 92 cents more compared to March 2021.

Despite the jump, per-gallon rates are still significantly less than the national average, which is at $3.728.

In Burnet County, the average cost of regular unleaded fuel was $3.264 per gallon March 3, according to AAA. The average price was slightly higher in Llano County at $3.321.

According to AAA, $3.985 is the highest recorded average price of regular unleaded gas in Texas. Gas prices hit that high on July 17, 2008.

Here are Highland Lakes gas prices for March 3:

H-E-B, 1503 RR 1431 West in Marble Falls

Regular: $3.09

Midgrade: $3.34

Premium: $3.63

Diesel: $3.89

Walmart, 2700 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls

Regular: $3.39

Midgrade: $3.64

Premium: $3.94

Diesel: $3.89

Wakepoint LBJ, 14757 RR 1431 West in Kingsland

Regular: $3.28

Midgrade: $3.58

Premium: $3.89

Diesel: $3.95

Circle K/Valero, 101 N. Water St. in Burnet

Regular: $3.29

Midgrade: $3.69

Premium: $4.09

E-85: $3.09

Average gas prices can fluctuate on a daily basis.

Here are the current gas prices for neighboring areas based on reports from GasBuddy, an organization providing users with gas prices and station-level data for nearly two decades:

Midland Odessa — $3.376 a gallon

San Antonio — $3.313 a gallon

Austin — $3.322 a gallon

