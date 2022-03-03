Support Community Press

Texas sees steep gas price increase

11 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Gas prices continue to rise sharply across Texas with the average price of regular unleaded hitting $3.37 a gallon on Thursday, March 3, according to the American Automobile Association. The rise is due to global supply chain demands. 

The current per-gallon rate is about 30 cents more compared to February and roughly 92 cents more compared to March 2021. 

Despite the jump, per-gallon rates are still significantly less than the national average, which is at $3.728. 

In Burnet County, the average cost of regular unleaded fuel was $3.264 per gallon March 3, according to AAA. The average price was slightly higher in Llano County at $3.321. 

According to AAA, $3.985 is the highest recorded average price of regular unleaded gas in Texas. Gas prices hit that high on July 17, 2008. 

Here are Highland Lakes gas prices for March 3:

H-E-B, 1503 RR 1431 West in Marble Falls

  • Regular: $3.09
  • Midgrade: $3.34
  • Premium: $3.63
  • Diesel: $3.89

Walmart, 2700 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls 

  • Regular: $3.39
  • Midgrade: $3.64
  • Premium: $3.94
  • Diesel: $3.89

Wakepoint LBJ, 14757 RR 1431 West in Kingsland 

  • Regular: $3.28
  • Midgrade: $3.58
  • Premium: $3.89
  • Diesel: $3.95

Circle K/Valero, 101 N. Water St. in Burnet

  • Regular: $3.29
  • Midgrade: $3.69
  • Premium: $4.09
  • E-85: $3.09

Average gas prices can fluctuate on a daily basis.

Here are the current gas prices for neighboring areas based on reports from GasBuddy, an organization providing users with gas prices and station-level data for nearly two decades:

  • Midland Odessa — $3.376 a gallon
  • San Antonio — $3.313 a gallon
  • Austin — $3.322 a gallon

