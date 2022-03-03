Texas sees steep gas price increase
Gas prices continue to rise sharply across Texas with the average price of regular unleaded hitting $3.37 a gallon on Thursday, March 3, according to the American Automobile Association. The rise is due to global supply chain demands.
The current per-gallon rate is about 30 cents more compared to February and roughly 92 cents more compared to March 2021.
Despite the jump, per-gallon rates are still significantly less than the national average, which is at $3.728.
In Burnet County, the average cost of regular unleaded fuel was $3.264 per gallon March 3, according to AAA. The average price was slightly higher in Llano County at $3.321.
According to AAA, $3.985 is the highest recorded average price of regular unleaded gas in Texas. Gas prices hit that high on July 17, 2008.
Here are Highland Lakes gas prices for March 3:
H-E-B, 1503 RR 1431 West in Marble Falls
- Regular: $3.09
- Midgrade: $3.34
- Premium: $3.63
- Diesel: $3.89
Walmart, 2700 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls
- Regular: $3.39
- Midgrade: $3.64
- Premium: $3.94
- Diesel: $3.89
Wakepoint LBJ, 14757 RR 1431 West in Kingsland
- Regular: $3.28
- Midgrade: $3.58
- Premium: $3.89
- Diesel: $3.95
Circle K/Valero, 101 N. Water St. in Burnet
- Regular: $3.29
- Midgrade: $3.69
- Premium: $4.09
- E-85: $3.09
Average gas prices can fluctuate on a daily basis.
Here are the current gas prices for neighboring areas based on reports from GasBuddy, an organization providing users with gas prices and station-level data for nearly two decades:
- Midland Odessa — $3.376 a gallon
- San Antonio — $3.313 a gallon
- Austin — $3.322 a gallon