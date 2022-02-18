GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 21
Monday, Feb. 21
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
- report on 2021 Bond Program
- discussion and possible action approving resolutions to convene the district’s School Health Advisory Council to recommend instruction materials on human sexuality, child abuse, family violence, dating violence, and sex trafficking
- discussion and possible action approving the purchase of speed screens for classroom doors
- discussion and possible action approving the BCISD 2022-23 school year calendar
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- presentation from the Burnet County Child Welfare Board
- discussion and possible action to allow dispatch personnel to carry over excess vacation hours
- discussion and possible action regarding Texas Senate Bill 598 and the possible reimbursement of election equipment
Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action approving the addition of extracurricular equine sports
- discussion and possible action regarding refresh of staff laptops
- discussion and possible action on Highland Lakes Elementary School and Marble Falls High School VCT projects
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors
10:30 a.m. regular meeting
Board Room at LCRA Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin
- negotiation and execution of lease extension with The Creek and Hurst Harbor for operating commercial marina
- negotiation and execution of contracts and contract changes for engineering services, power transformers, transmission poles, and other aspects of ongoing projects
Thursday, Feb. 24
Burnet Police Department Citizens Advisory Board
6 p.m. regular meeting
BPD Training Room, 2000 S. Water St., Burnet
- Open Meetings and Public Information Act training
- discussion on the purpose of the Citizens Advisory Board
- overview of Citizens Advisory Board member roles