GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 21

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Feb. 21

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

report on 2021 Bond Program

discussion and possible action approving resolutions to convene the district’s School Health Advisory Council to recommend instruction materials on human sexuality, child abuse, family violence, dating violence, and sex trafficking

discussion and possible action approving the purchase of speed screens for classroom doors

discussion and possible action approving the BCISD 2022-23 school year calendar

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

presentation from the Burnet County Child Welfare Board

discussion and possible action to allow dispatch personnel to carry over excess vacation hours

discussion and possible action regarding Texas Senate Bill 598 and the possible reimbursement of election equipment

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action approving the addition of extracurricular equine sports

discussion and possible action regarding refresh of staff laptops

discussion and possible action on Highland Lakes Elementary School and Marble Falls High School VCT projects

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors

10:30 a.m. regular meeting

Board Room at LCRA Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

On the agenda:

negotiation and execution of lease extension with The Creek and Hurst Harbor for operating commercial marina

negotiation and execution of contracts and contract changes for engineering services, power transformers, transmission poles, and other aspects of ongoing projects

Thursday, Feb. 24

Burnet Police Department Citizens Advisory Board

6 p.m. regular meeting

BPD Training Room, 2000 S. Water St., Burnet

On the agenda:

Open Meetings and Public Information Act training

discussion on the purpose of the Citizens Advisory Board

overview of Citizens Advisory Board member roles

editor@thepicayune.com