GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 21

7 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Feb. 21

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees 

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • report on 2021 Bond Program 
  • discussion and possible action approving resolutions to convene the district’s School Health Advisory Council to recommend instruction materials on human sexuality, child abuse, family violence, dating violence, and sex trafficking 
  • discussion and possible action approving the purchase of speed screens for classroom doors
  • discussion and possible action approving the BCISD 2022-23 school year calendar

Tuesday, Feb. 22 

Burnet County Commissioners Court 

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda

  • presentation from the Burnet County Child Welfare Board 
  • discussion and possible action to allow dispatch personnel to carry over excess vacation hours 
  • discussion and possible action regarding Texas Senate Bill 598 and the possible reimbursement of election equipment 

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls 

On the agenda

  • discussion and possible action approving the addition of extracurricular equine sports 
  • discussion and possible action regarding refresh of staff laptops 
  • discussion and possible action on Highland Lakes Elementary School and Marble Falls High School VCT projects  

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors 

10:30 a.m. regular meeting 

Board Room at LCRA Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin 

On the agenda

  • negotiation and execution of lease extension with The Creek and Hurst Harbor for operating commercial marina
  • negotiation and execution of contracts and contract changes for engineering services, power transformers, transmission poles, and other aspects of ongoing projects 

Thursday, Feb. 24 

Burnet Police Department Citizens Advisory Board 

6 p.m. regular meeting 

BPD Training Room, 2000 S. Water St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • Open Meetings and Public Information Act training
  • discussion on the purpose of the Citizens Advisory Board
  • overview of Citizens Advisory Board member roles

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

