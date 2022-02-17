Fire destroys Marble Falls home

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fire destroyed a residential building Wednesday, Feb. 16, at a property located past the end of Colt Circle in Marble Falls. Image courtesy the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department

Fire destroyed a home near Colt Circle in Marble Falls on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze on a small ranch located just past the end of the road. The homeowner was on the property at the time of the fire but was uninjured, said VFD Chief Michael Phillips. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office.

A crew responded to a report of black smoke in the area at 10:06 a.m. Feb. 16 and discovered the house was on fire. Additional assistance was called in after the crew analyzed the size and location of the fire.

“While there’s a hydrant close, there’s not a hydrant on premises,” Phillips explained. “Our engines can’t pump the amount of water we needed without a hydrant, so we had to call in reinforcements.”

Assisting were Marble Falls Fire Rescue, Granite Shoals Fire Rescue, the Spicewood and Burnet volunteer fire departments, Marble Falls Area EMS, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, and Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Luther and his crew.

“I just want to say thanks to all the fire departments and teams that came out and helped to keep the community safe,” Phillps said.

brigid@thepicayune.com