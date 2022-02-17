Burnet CISD inducts 2022 Hall of Honor class

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Trustee Earl Foster (right) congratulates former board member E.B. Price on his induction into the 2022 BCISD Hall of Honor. Photos courtesy of BCISD

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District 2022 Hall of Honor class includes a school nursing pioneer and an inaugural BCISD board member.

School district leaders announced the 2022 inductees Feb. 12 at the Burnet Chamber of Commerce awards banquet. This marked the ninth group the district has recognized since the creation of the Hall of Honor in 2014.

BCISD leaders started the Hall of Fame to celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to the district or in their communities since graduating. The district honors four categories: former BCISD school board member, former BCISD employee, Burnet High School graduate, and former Burnet High School athlete.

The 2022 honorees are:

E.B. Price, distinguished former school board member — Price served on the BCISD Board of Trustees from 1971 to March 1982. In 1970, Burnet and Bertram schools consolidated, thus creating BCISD. As part of the consolidation, the first BCISD board, on which Price served, was made up of representatives from both school systems. During his time as a trustee, the district faced a number of challenges, including the 1973 tornado that destroyed a campus. However, under the board’s leadership, the district grew and thrived.

Along with serving on the board, Price began ranching in 1966, something he continues to do today in the Joppa area.

The late Susie Ringstaff, who served as BCISD nurse for 25 years, was inducted into the district’s Hall of Honor. Her four sons, Scott Ringstaff, Michael Shane Ringstaff, B. Ringstaff, and Chris Ringstaff, accepted the award in her honor from BCISD Trustee Andy Feild (center).

Susie Ringstaff, distinguished former district employee — Ringstaff was a true product of Bertram and Burnet schools. She grew up in the community, graduating from Bertram High School before pursuing a career in nursing. She graduated from Brackenridge Hospital School of Nursing in 1959 and eventually became director of nurses at the Allen Clinic and Hospital in Burnet.

In 1978, she joined BCISD as a school nurse. During her 25-year career with the district, she helped establish many health service procedures and protocols.

Ringstaff and her husband, Clinton, raised four sons who all attended BCISD schools. During her time with the district, she made countless friends among her co-workers and the families she served.

Ringstaff died in November 2020.

BCISD board member Ross Behrens (left) recognizes 1986 Burnet High School graduate Tim Duncan as a 2022 BCISD Hall of Honor inductee.

Tim Duncan, distinguished graduate — A 1986 Burnet High School graduate, Duncan went away to college but returned to BCISD, where he stared his teaching and coaching career at Burnet Middle School. He later worked for Smyer ISD as the athletic director and head football coach. In 2006, he moved to White Settlement ISD for new opportunities. He later took the AD position at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. In 2015, he returned to White Settlement, where he currently serves as the district’s director of Human Resources and Community Relations.

He and his wife, Lea, have two children.

A distinguished Burnet High School career, including two trips to state track-and-field meets, earned 1989 graduate Chana Jones (right) a spot in the BCISD Hall of Honor. BCISD Board of Trustee Robby Robertson presented her with an award.

Chana Jones, distinguished former high school athlete — In 1989, her senior year at Burnet High School, Jones earned the state championship in the shot put and a bronze in discus, adding to her collection of a bronze in shot put and silver in discus from her junior year.

Jones earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Baylor University, where she landed a track-and-field scholarship. She coached and taught for two years in public education but then began a career as a massage therapist, something she continues today. However, she has continued to contribute to the district by donating school supplies each year for over a decade.

Jones still holds the Burnet High School girls’ shot put record with a distance of 44 feet and one-half inch.

During the chamber banquet, BCISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett introduced the inductees, while board members presented the awards. Inductees’ names also will be engraved on plaques to hang in the high school foyer.

Visit the BCISD Hall of Honor webpage for more on these honorees and previous ones.

