Scholarships for women available from local Democratic club

The Highland Lakes Democratic Women’s club is now accepting applications for its 2022 scholarships. The deadline to apply is March 31.

Scholarships are open to women in the Highland Lakes, regardless of political affiliation, who will graduate from high school in the spring, are continuing their educations, or are returning to school.

Women pursuing vocational and technical certifications are encouraged to apply.

Visit the club’s website at hldw.club for scholarship details and applications.

