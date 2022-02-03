Schools closed again Friday

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No signs of normal morning traffic on U.S. 281 in Burnet on Thursday, Feb. 3, as a winter storm settled over the Highland Lakes. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Schools will remain closed through Friday, Feb. 4, in the Burnet, Marble Falls, and Llano districts. The districts also closed campuses Thursday due to icy conditions caused by Winter Storm Landon.

Closures include all practices, games, and other extracurricular activities.

“Given the amount of sleet, snow, and freezing rain that has fallen across the District’s over 700 square miles, and with temperatures not expected to reach above freezing until Friday afternoon, the District cannot ensure safe driving conditions for buses, families, or staff,” BCISD officials wrote in a Facebook post. “The school closure through the weekend will also allow Burnet CISD staff to ensure campuses were not impacted by the hard freeze, and are ready for a return to a normal schedule on Monday, Feb. 7.”

Other Highland Lakes schools closing Feb. 4 are Kingsland School, 2112 RR 1431 in Kingsland, and First Baptist Christian School, 901 La Ventana Drive in Marble Falls. Faith Academy of Marble Falls, 3151 RR 1431 East, will continue with remote learning but no in-person classes.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through 9 p.m. Thursday for several counties in Central Texas, including Burnet and Llano. At the time of publication, the storm warning had not been extended.

Local law enforcement, including the Marble Falls Police Department and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, are encouraging residents to stay off the roads if possible.

Information about how to report power outages throughout the remainder of the storm can be found on DailyTrib.com.

