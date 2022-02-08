‘Birthday Club’ auditions Feb. 15-16 at Hill Country Community Theatre

The Hill Country Community Theatre is holding open auditions for its production of Phil Olsen’s “Birthday Club.” Auditions are 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16 at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores. Materials will be provided. The comedy runs weekends from April 22-May 15.

“Birthday Club” follows five women who get together for their birthdays to drink, celebrate, commiserate, and support each other as they navigate marriage, work, divorce, birth, and kids as well as solve the problems of the world.

SUMMARY

Cheryl, Kathy, Emily, and Abbie started Birthday Club five years ago as a support group after their friend Jennifer was diagnosed with cancer. When she passes away, they open it up to a new member. However, it’s not easy to join Birthday Club — it’s exclusive and has a three-year waiting list. They bring in Sarah as a potential member, but she must first make it through the “interview” and agree to abide by the eight rules of Birthday Club to be considered an official member.

One by one we learn of their personal, work, and family issues, and when it’s revealed that one of them went out with another’s husband, the vodka hits the fan! The question is: Will Birthday Club survive or will Rule No. 5 end it forever?

ROLES

The play has five female roles of various ages:

Cheryl — Married, successful business owner, detail oriented, control issues. Strained marriage with stay-at-home husband.

Emily — High school teacher, divorced twice, prolific Tinder dater. Has had a lot of “work” done.

Abbie — Married, stay-at-home wife. Nice home, nice pool, nice boat … nice life.

Kathy — Works in law enforcement and has a tough, no-nonsense personality. Married with four kids.

Sarah — Young, wholesome, innocent, and naive of all “worldly” things. Member of a strict religious sect. Works for Cheryl.

Karin Frasier is the director. For more information about the auditions, email director@thehcct.org. Visit the Hill Country Community Theatre website for other upcoming productions and ticket information.