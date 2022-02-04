Participate in United Acts of Kindness Day on Feb. 17, and every day

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

First United Bank in Marble Falls invites the community to participate in its United Acts of Kindness Day on Thursday, Feb. 17. This is the second year for the event, which reflects the financial institution’s values and purpose, said J. Don McAlpin, community bank president.

“It’s really about doing the right things and being kind to people in the community,” he said. “Our goal this year is for our banks to touch 100,000 lives. We have approximately 64 branches.”

People can sign up to participate and see ideas of how they can show kindness to others.

You don’t have to spend money to brighten someone else’s day, McAlpin emphasized.

“Smile at someone randomly, open the door for someone, tell someone they look nice,” he said. “Serve at a homeless shelter, try not to complain about anything – be positive.”

People who visit the Marble Falls bank will see staff members do those things, he said.

The president and his staff at the Marble Falls branch plan to do several kindness activities on days leading up to Feb. 17, he said, including:

buying and delivering breakfast for Marble Falls and Colt elementary school staffs

creating and taking fruit baskets to the Baylor Scott & White staff

gathering student notes written to Granite Mesa Health Center residents and dropping them off at the center

purchasing and delivering Blue Bonnet Cafe pies to Marble Falls first responders

buying and distributing dog food and treats to animal shelters

picking up trash near the bank at 418 U.S. 281 South in Marble Falls

“Our bank is all about giving something back,” McAlpine said. “We want to be part of the community and give back and be an example and not a taker.”

He hopes people will show kindness every day and believes that by doing so, they will make their neighborhoods, cities, counties, and regions happier.

“We all need hope and kindness,” he said. “If it can start in a little community — you have to start somewhere — maybe it can grow. I think our world needs it at this point. Sometimes, a smile or a kind word can go a long way.”

