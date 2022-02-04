GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 7
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Burnet County Courthouse second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- presentation from the Burnet County Child Welfare Board
- discussion and possible action on adding the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center to the charities listed on the juror donation form
- discussion and possible action on accepting the Cash Bond Agreement in the amount of $97,902.00 for road and drainage improvements in the Robison Ranch subdivision
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council chambers, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Burnet Police Department Citizens Advisory Board
6 p.m. regular meeting
Burnet Police Department Training Room, 2000 S. Water St., Burnet
- Open Meetings and Public Information Act training
- discussion on the purpose of the Police Department Citizens Advisory Board
- overview of Burnet Police Department Citizens Advisory Board Member roles