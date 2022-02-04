Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 7

4 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Burnet County Courthouse second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • presentation from the Burnet County Child Welfare Board 
  • discussion and possible action on adding the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center to the charities listed on the juror donation form
  • discussion and possible action on accepting the Cash Bond Agreement in the amount of $97,902.00 for road and drainage improvements in the Robison Ranch subdivision 

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council chambers, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 

Burnet Police Department Citizens Advisory Board 

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Burnet Police Department Training Room, 2000 S. Water St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • Open Meetings and Public Information Act training
  • discussion on the purpose of the Police Department Citizens Advisory Board
  • overview of Burnet Police Department Citizens Advisory Board Member roles

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

