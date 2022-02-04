GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 7

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Burnet County Courthouse second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

presentation from the Burnet County Child Welfare Board

discussion and possible action on adding the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center to the charities listed on the juror donation form

discussion and possible action on accepting the Cash Bond Agreement in the amount of $97,902.00 for road and drainage improvements in the Robison Ranch subdivision

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council chambers, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Burnet Police Department Citizens Advisory Board

6 p.m. regular meeting

Burnet Police Department Training Room, 2000 S. Water St., Burnet

On the agenda:

Open Meetings and Public Information Act training

discussion on the purpose of the Police Department Citizens Advisory Board

overview of Burnet Police Department Citizens Advisory Board Member roles

editor@thepicayune.com