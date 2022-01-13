Support Community Press

Registration open for Marble Falls co-ed adult sports leagues

23 hours ago
Marble Falls Johnson Park Ball Fields

The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department adult sports leagues will play at the Johnson Park fields. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for its winter co-ed adult sports leagues. Teams can register to play kickball and slow pitch softball on the department’s website

SLOW PITCH SOFTBALL 

Registration for the softball league is open until Jan. 21. Team fee is $250 at registration. The league’s six-game season runs from January through mid-March. Games are scheduled on Tuesday nights at the Johnson Park Ball Field, 230 Avenue J. 

The league will follow USA Softball Rules and Regulations.

KICKBALL

Registration for the kickball league is open until Jan. 18. Team fee is $250 at registration. The league’s six-game season runs Jan. 20-March 10 with games on Thursday nights at the Johnson Park Ball Field.

For more information on either league, visit the above webpages or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-798-6250. 

DailyTrib.com

