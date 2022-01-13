MFISD campuses closed Jan. 14 due to COVID-caused staffing shortages

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls High School and all other Marble Falls Independent School District campuses will be closed Friday, Jan. 14, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. File photo

Campuses in the Marble Falls Independent School District will be closed Friday, Jan. 14, because of staffing shortages caused by “a surge in viral infections.” The district announced the closure publicly Wednesday, Jan. 12, via its social media accounts.

“We are saddened by the need to take this step, but MFISD does not have enough available staff to monitor students and maintain safe school environments,” the district’s statement reads.

The district plans to reopen campuses Tuesday, Jan. 18, following Monday’s observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is a scheduled school holiday on Monday, Jan. 17, Superintendent Chris Allen confirmed in a statement to DailyTrib.com.

Extra- and co-curricular activities will continue as scheduled unless determined otherwise by campus staff.

On Jan. 12, 57 test-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, taking the district’s total to 237 for the month of January, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. At least 79 of the positive cases have been staff, Allen said.

New information on campus closures and COVID-19 reporting is available on the Marble Falls ISD website and social media accounts.

brigid@thepicayune.com