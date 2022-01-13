Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

MFISD campuses closed Jan. 14 due to COVID-caused staffing shortages

24 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
Marble Falls High School

Marble Falls High School and all other Marble Falls Independent School District campuses will be closed Friday, Jan. 14, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. File photo

Campuses in the Marble Falls Independent School District will be closed Friday, Jan. 14, because of staffing shortages caused by “a surge in viral infections.” The district announced the closure publicly Wednesday, Jan. 12, via its social media accounts

“We are saddened by the need to take this step, but MFISD does not have enough available staff to monitor students and maintain safe school environments,” the district’s statement reads. 

The district plans to reopen campuses Tuesday, Jan. 18, following Monday’s observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is a scheduled school holiday on Monday, Jan. 17, Superintendent Chris Allen confirmed in a statement to DailyTrib.com. 

Extra- and co-curricular activities will continue as scheduled unless determined otherwise by campus staff. 

On Jan. 12, 57 test-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, taking the district’s total to 237 for the month of January, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. At least 79 of the positive cases have been staff, Allen said. 

New information on campus closures and COVID-19 reporting is available on the Marble Falls ISD website and  social media accounts

brigid@thepicayune.com

Brigid Cooley

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

LCRA creates four commercial dredging zones on the Highland Lakes

19 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

Granite Shoals envisions bright future with new businesses, tourism train

19 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

Burnet High School cheerleaders showing the state who has spirit

23 hours ago | Daniel Clifton
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *