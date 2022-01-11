Support Community Press

Llano County under burn ban

8 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Texas drought conditions Jan. 4, 2022

Llano County is currently in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor on Jan. 4. The county issued a burn ban effective Jan. 10. Courtesy image

The Llano County Commissioners Court issued a countywide burn ban effective as of Monday, Jan. 10. Under the ban, open fires are not allowed. Violators could be charged with a Class C misdemeanor and receive up to a $500 fine.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Llano County is under moderate drought conditions, which could lead to an increase in wildfire frequency.

Central Texas has received little measurable precipitation in the past several weeks, and recent freezes have killed vegetation and grasses, making them more susceptible to fire.

The burn ban applies to unincorporated parts of Llano County. People living in incorporated municipalities such as Sunrise Beach Village, Horseshoe Bay, and Llano should consult their city offices or fire departments regarding outdoor burning. 

For more information about the Llano County burn ban, read the county’s “Some Facts About a County Outdoor Burn Ban” release or call 325-247-7730.

