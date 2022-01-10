Some Marble Falls city offices close due to COVID-related staffing shortages

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A sign outside of the Marble Falls Development Services Department building, 801 Fourth St., informed visitors of temporary lobby closures due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages. Other lobbies, including City Hall, 800 Third St., and the Parks Department l and Public Works building, 1808 Second St, will also be temporarily closed with the status monitored daily. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

The lobbies of several city offices in Marble Falls are temporarily closed as a result of COVID-19-related staffing shortages. The city informed residents of the temporary closures Monday, Jan. 10, via social media.

“Closures will be evaluated on a daily basis and may change based upon staffing,” the city’s Facebook post reads.

Offices affected include City Hall, 800 Third St., the Public Works and Parks Department building, 1808 Second St., and Development Services, 801 Fourth St. Phones will continue to be answered by city staff during the operating hours of 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

