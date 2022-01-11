Burnet softball slugger Savannah Gomez signs with Concordia

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet High School senior softball player Savannah Gomez (middle) signed her National Letter of Intent on Jan. 7 to play for Concordia University in Austin with sister Elizabeth, father Aaron, and mother Nikki by her side. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Burnet High School senior Savannah Gomez signed a National Letter of Intent on Jan. 7 to play softball for Concordia University.

“I felt like it was the best option,” she said of the Austin university. “It was close to home, a good price, and I felt it was a good place for me to develop as a player.”

Gomez is a four-year letterman for the Lady Dawgs and plays select softball for Core Speed. The outfielder said she learned plenty from Burnet softball head coach Hailey Wooten and assistant Brent Kelley, noting the two helped her improve in all aspects of the sport.

Wooten said Gomez’s talent and love for the sport is evident. She credited the athlete’s leadership as a key trait.

“She is a natural-born leader,” Wooten said. “She’s obviously a great softball player. She leads vocally and by example, she always has. I was lucky enough to have her as a stable leader. She is what a leader looks like.”

The daughter of Nikki and Aaron Gomez plans to major in biology at Concordia and then attend pharmacy school.

Gomez said she “put a lot of thought into what she wanted to do,” knowing that carrying a full course load while being a student-athlete has many challenges, but she simply loves the sport too much to give it up.

“I’ve grown up with softball. Most of my family play sports,” she said. “I was really into the sport. I love to inspire the little ones.”

