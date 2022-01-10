Event Jan. 13 to help Burnet High School students apply for college aid

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Burnet High School is hosting an event to help parents and students file for financial aid to colleges. FAFSA Night is 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, in the library at the high school, 1000 The Green Mile. The event is only open to Burnet seniors.

FAFSA stands for Free Application for Federal Student Aid and can open the doors to a myriad of financial assistance.

“FAFSA is very important and usually required nowadays if students are to be qualified for and awarded financial aid or scholarships from most colleges and universities,” said Lance Pickle, Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes admissions counselor. “The FAFSA is generally the starting point for the entire process.”

While FAFSA is “more user-friendly” and “intuitive” than in the past, Pickle said the process can be complicated in some instances and that first-time applicants can easily feel overwhelmed.

“Having a FAFSA Night can provide helpful information and guidance that will assist in getting the application quicker and more accurately,” he said.

Starting this academic year, financial aid applications are part of Burnet Consolidated Independent School District graduation requirements, said Burnet High School counselor Angie Beyer. All Burnet seniors must do one of the following in relation to financial aid:

complete and submit the FAFSA;

complete and submit a Texas Application for State Financial Aid;

or submit a signed opt-out form.

Parents and students should visit the the FAFSA site and create their accounts at least a few days before attending the Jan. 13 event. It takes a little time before they show up on the federal financial aid system, Beyer said.

Items that students and parents should bring to FAFSA Night are:

1040 tax returns for 2020

untaxed income information

W-2 for both parents, if applicable

asset information (cash, checking, savings, investments, etc.)

Social Security numbers, phone numbers, email addresses, and driver’s license numbers

The deadline for submitting FAFSA is June 30, 2022. Visit the FAFSA website for more information or call the Burnet High School counselors office at 512-756-6193.

daniel@thepicayune.com